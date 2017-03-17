Captain D’s Highlights Seafood Expertise with New Home-Style Shrimp

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is proud to showcase its time-tested expertise through exciting menu innovation. Building off the success of its popular breaded shrimp, Captain D’s has introduced a new taste of Down Home with their New Home-Style Shrimp. The new breading features a tangy country-buttermilk batter and a bold black-pepper breadcrumb coating creating a crunchy, flavor-packed fried shrimp that holds its own against the brand’s signature Butterfly Shrimp. The Home-Style Shrimp are paired with a piece of Captain D’s classic hand-battered fish in their Fish and Home-Style Shrimp Meal, which includes a choice of two sides and hushpuppies and is part of the 4.99 Full Meal Deal limited time offer lineup, running through April 16. Additional $4.99 Full Meal Deals include the 12 Pc Butterfly Shrimp and Southern-Style Fish Tenders.

The success of D’s $4.99 Full Meal Deals has been a direct contributor to the brand’s six consecutive years of same-store sales increases. However, guests of Captain D’s cite the brand’s cravability and quality of seafood as what keeps them coming back for more.

“While Lent is a time when many restaurant supplies concepts unveil their “once-a-year” seafood items, Captain D’s is a destination for seafood every day with high-quality seafood meals that offer amazing value,” said Captain D’s CMO, Bob Kraut.

In addition to the Full Meal Deals in their menu covers, Captain D’s is also introducing menu items that exhibit their expertise through a variety of options such as new Lemon Pepper Steamed Shrimp and Seafood Gumbo, as well as a Grilled Crab-Topped Tilapia Meal and the Ultimate Seafood Platter, which includes two pieces of Batter Dipped Fish, six Butterfly Shrimp, two Stuffed Crab Shells and Popcorn Shrimp.

Captain D’s executive chef, Jason Henderson, expertly crafted each dish using freshly prepared seafood and flavors guests crave.

“Captain D’s has spent nearly five decades learning about what our guests love and freshly preparing their favorite seafood dishes,” said Jason Henderson, Captain D’s vice president of product innovation. “We also like to put a spin on those favorites to create new cravable items, and our New Home-Style Shrimp does just that by giving shrimp lovers a new texture and bold flavor profile to entice them to return to us.”

With 514 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 877-635-6502.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 514 restaurants in 21 states, plus military bases around the world. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 47 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

